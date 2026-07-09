MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Nearly half of Poles believe that the military assistance provided by Warsaw to Kiev has been "too great," according to the results of a poll conducted by the research company SW Research for the Onet portal.

This view is held by 44.8% of respondents, while 32.8% say the amount of military aid to Ukraine was adequate. Only 6.8% of participants indicated that Warsaw's assistance to Kiev was insufficient, and 10.2% had no answer to the question.

The survey was conducted on July 8 as an online poll and involved 809 adult residents of Poland.

According to the Polish Ministry of National Defense, since 2022, Warsaw has transferred weapons and military equipment to Ukraine valued at approximately $4.5 billion for free.