EU’s 2025 military spending exceeds Brussels' forecasts

BRUSSELS, July 2. /TASS/. The European Union’s military spending rose by 20% in 2025, significantly exceeding forecasts by the European Defense Agency (EDA), the agency said in a report.

"The member states of the European Union are increasing defense spending faster than projected," the report reads.

The EDA data shows that in 2025, defense expenditure by EU member states reached 418 billion euros, a 20% increase from the previous year.

The report was released ahead of a NATO summit set to be held in the Turkish capital of Ankara, where allies will seek to persuade US President Donald Trump to maintain a strong US presence in the bloc, citing rising European military expenditures.