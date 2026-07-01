US, Iranian delegations begin indirect talks in Doha — TV channel

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. The indirect talks between the US and Iranian delegations, mediated by Qatar, have kicked off in Doha, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the US delegation has already begun consulting with Qatari representatives.

In turn, Reuters reported, citing a high-ranking Iranian source, that indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran have continued in Doha since late Tuesday. According to the source, the Iranian delegation met with Qatari and Pakistani representatives, who then relayed information to the US delegation.

The source also noted that the indirect talks continued on Wednesday, focusing on "Iran’s frozen assets and the Strait of Hormuz."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reported that Iran had requested a meeting with the US side. Washington is represented at the consultations by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. According to Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, no direct talks between the US and Iran are planned in Doha.