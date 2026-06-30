Qatar calls peaceful settlement best security guarantee for region

DOHA, June 30. /TASS/. The best guarantee of non-aggression in the Persian Gulf region is a peaceful settlement between Iran and the United States, along with the end of the current conflict, said Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari.

"We know that in times of war, all guarantees ultimately depend on the situation on the ground. The most important guarantee is to achieve a peaceful settlement and end this war," he said at a briefing, answering a question from TASS about whether Doha is discussing non-aggression guarantees to the countries of the Persian Gulf as part of the US-Iran negotiations.

Al-Ansari pointed out that a ceasefire is currently in effect and a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Iran and the United States.

"We have a negotiating track that Qatar supports as a mediator together with its brothers in Pakistan," the diplomat added.

Al-Ansari said that restoring relations in the region to what they were before the war requires careful consideration.

"The return of the region to its pre-war state is currently being discussed, as many factors are being discussed as part of the negotiations. We hope to achieve a level of rapprochement where no one will pose a threat to anyone else," he said.

Al-Ansari also said that Qatar had previously been attacked, which "crossed red lines," but the emirate's armed forces were able to repel them.

"Now is the time for negotiations and dialogue," he concluded.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that Iran had requested a meeting with the United States, adding the consultations will be held on June 30 in Doha. According to the White House, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate.