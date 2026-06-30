US lawmaker criticizes MOU between US, Iran as slanted toward Tehran — WaPo

WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is ambiguous and slanted toward Tehran, Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, told The Washington Post in an interview.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff hosted a briefing for "the full House and Senate on the administration’s peace talks with Iran," the newspaper reported. The document achieved nothing that Washington "could not have accomplished without going to war," Meeks emphasized.

The lawmaker said he had asked Rubio and Witkoff to explain what the administration means by "an open Strait of Hormuz" in light of Iran’s threats "to charge a toll on companies for safe passage." According to Meeks, the two officials assured him that there would be no tolls.

Meeks said he and some other key legislators had been briefed by Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker, who also leads Vice President JD Vance’s national security team, on Monday. The lawmakers left the briefing "scratching their heads" about the memorandum, Meeks added.

Earlier this month, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding to immediately cease hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. On June 21-22, the Swiss resort of Burgenstock hosted talks between the United States and Iran with mediation from Doha and Islamabad.