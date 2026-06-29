Senior Iranian diplomat denies reports of consultations with US in Doha on June 30

TEHRAN, June 29. /TASS/. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is part of the country’s negotiating team for the implementation of the memorandum with the US, has denied reports that technical consultations with Washington were set to begin in Doha this week.

"No technical working group meetings are scheduled for this week. Although consultations with Qatar - including on the issue of monitoring the other party’s compliance with its obligations - continue as usual, reports by some media outlets on technical working group talks in Doha are unfounded," he told reporters.

Earlier, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said that representatives of the US and Iran had reached an agreement to mutually cease strikes and hold consultations in Doha on June 30 to resolve their differences over the Strait of Hormuz.