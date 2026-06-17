Only 'stupid people' urge to continue war with Iran — Trump

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described as "stupid people" those who call upon the United States to continue its military operation against Iran.

At a news conference that followed the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains, the US leader told reporters he had discussed Washington’s deal with Tehran with other summit participants.

"They are thrilled that we made a deal, every one of them. There is not one nation that came to us and said: 'Please, sir, keep dropping bombs on them. Please, keep dropping bombs.' The stupid people say that," Trump said.