Trump nominates Justice Department acting head for attorney general

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has formally nominated acting head of the Justice Department, Attorney General Todd Blanche as minister of justice, according to the White House website.

It said Blanche's candidacy has been sent to the Senate. To be confirmed in this position, Blanche will have to be supported by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and later by the full upper house of the US Congress.

Trump appointed Blanche acting head of the Justice Department on April 2, after confirming the resignation of Pam Bondi. The New York Times reported that the main reason for Bondi's resignation was tension over the agency's release of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.