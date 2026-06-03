India conducts flight tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Su-30MKI fighter jet

NEW DELHI, June 3. /TASS/. The Indian Air Force has successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed RudraM-II air-to-surface missile, launching it from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter jet, the Indian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have successfully conducted flight-tests of the indigenous RudraM-II air-to-surface missile, marking a significant milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen its precision strike capabilities and advance self-reliance in defense technology," the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, the missile was test-fired from an airborne platform under extreme release conditions, with the trials designed to validate the performance of all critical subsystems and flight parameters.

According to the ministry, "after separation from the carrier, the missile successfully followed its intended trajectory and accurately engaged a predefined target."

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated missile developers and the Air Force on the successful testing of the RudraM-II. "These tests demonstrate the growing maturity of indigenous defense technologies, thereby making a significant contribution to achieving self-sufficiency in advanced weapons systems," he said.

The RudraM-II is a next-generation solid-fuel missile with a range of 350 km. It is designed to suppress enemy air defenses and destroy ground control and communication centers. The RudraM-III missile, with a range of 500 km, is under development.