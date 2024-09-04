MELITOPOL, September 4. /TASS/. During his visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will have a chance to see it for himself that Russia is taking all measures to ensure safety of the facility, said Renat Karchaa, a nuclear energy expert and member of the Zaporozhye Region’s legislature.

"Grossi will once again see it for himself that even amid intense military actions that we are facing today, everything possible is done to ensure nuclear safety. However, the present-day question is not how nuclear safety is ensured, but rather who is the main source of nuclear hazard," Karchaa told TASS. "The Kiev regime is. <…> But Grossi will never admit that."

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to visit the Zaproozhye nuclear power plant and its satellite city of Energodar on Wednesday, September 4. It will be his fifth since September 2022, when the agency set up its permanent presence at the site.

Grossi’s previous visit to the ZNPP took place in February 2024. Ukrainian attacks on the nuclear facility and Energodar have since became regular. Nine employees were wounded in a Ukrainian strike in early July. On August 11, Ukrainian drones delivered two direct strikes on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, which resulted in a fire.