Minsk ready to join integration processes within BRICS framework — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Belarus sees BRICS as a basis for economic development and is ready to join integration processes within the framework of the group, President Alexander Lukashenko told a meeting on international issues.

"We are interested in getting involved in integration processes in that space. BRICS is another footing to help us maintain balance and economic stability," BelTA agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The president reiterated that Minsk had been invited to the BRICS summit, due in Kazan in October. In this regard, Lukashenko instructed the Foreign Ministry to draw up a plan of Belarusian participation and bilateral meetings on that platform.