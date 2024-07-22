China to continue efforts to promote resolution of Palestinian problem — diplomat

BEIJING, July 22. /TASS/. China will continue its diplomatic efforts to promote the consolidation of political forces in Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"China has always supported the right course of the Palestinian people toward restoring its legitimate national rights. We have always supported all Palestinian factions in their aspiration for reconciliation through dialogue and consultation. We have always supported Palestine in its aspiration for unity and independence," she said. "China has been sparing no effort in this area and will continue doing this."

However, she provided no additional details about a potential meeting of Palestinian factions in Beijing.

Senior Hamas official Husam Badran said earlier that Hamas will take part in a meeting of Palestinian factions, which is expected to be held in the Chinese capital city in late July.