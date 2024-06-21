South Korean military supplies to Ukraine depend on Russia's actions — administration

SEOUL, June 21. /TASS/. The type and volume of arms supplies to Ukraine will depend on the level of development of relations between Russia and North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a South Korean presidential administration official.

"There are various options for providing weapons, and our position on the recent developments between Russia and North Korea depends on how Russia approaches the situation going forward," the official said.

Earlier, the news agency, citing an unnamed official, reported that South Korea has decided to maintain "strategic uncertainty" on the issue of supplies to Ukraine as a means of exerting pressure to "prevent the transfer of military technology" to Pyongyang.

In this regard, the agency quoted government sources as saying that 155 mm artillery shells and air defense systems could be supplied to Ukraine.

On June 19, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that provides for military assistance in the event of a defensive war.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said that the agreement undermined the country's security and that Seoul would reconsider its position on arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new agreement does not pose a security issue for South Korea. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Channel One that only potential aggressors could object to the clause on military assistance in the event of a defensive war.

South Korea has previously provided humanitarian and financial aid to Kiev, as well as military supplies of a non-lethal nature, but not weapons.