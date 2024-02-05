At least 234 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip over past 48 hours — UN

DUBAI, February 5. /TASS/. At least 234 Palestinians have been killed and 343 injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, according to the data provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

The OCHA report noted that between the afternoon of February 2 and February 4, 234 Palestinians were killed (107 on February 3 and 127 on February 4) and 343 Palestinians were wounded (165 on February 3 and 178 on February 4).

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported that the total number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli bombing and shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip was approaching 27,400, and more than 66,600 people were wounded.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply on October 7 of last year after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged surprise incursions from Gaza into borderline Israeli communities, killing residents of Israeli kibbutzim and taking more than 200 people as hostages, including children, women and the elderly. The radicals described the attack as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a complete blockade of Gaza and launched retaliatory strikes and a ground military operation against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave as well as strikes on parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported in the West Bank.