Military operation in Ukraine

Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky

The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has reported to President Vladimir Zelensky about the situation in the combat operation zone, in particular around Avdeyevka.

The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today.

"[We discussed] the situation on the frontline. All key areas. The most difficult situation is in Avdeyevka. Reports came from Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and other commanders," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel after the meeting

Among those who reported to the president was commander of Ukraine’s land troops Alexander Syrsky, who is said to be Zaluzhny’s possible successor.

In the course of the conflict in Donbass, Ukrainian forces have turned Avdeyevka into one of their major strongholds but in late December 2023 Zaluzhny said that the Ukrainian army could withdraw from Avdeyevka in two or three months.

Zelensky also said that the topics that were discussed during the meeting included building up fortifications. Earlier, Ukrainian lawmakers called for building three lines of defense as soon as possible. On January 19, the country’s government allocated a record-breaking sum to finance the construction of fortification structures. Other topics, according to Zelensky, included the production of drones, supplies of munitions, and energy problems.

Typically, meetings of the general headquarters are not announced beforehand. However, on Thursday, Ukrainian Telegram channels circulated information that the next general headquarters meeting would look at Zaluzhny’s dismissal. CNN also anticipated that Zelensky would sign a decree dismissing the commander-in-chief by the end of this week.

Situation around Zaluzhny

On Monday, Borislav Bereza, a former member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), said that Zaluzhny had been dismissed as the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed force but Ukraine’s foreign partners strongly objected to this move. Lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (put on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists), in turn, said that Zaluzhny was informed about his dismissal but no official decree had been issued as of yet. Later, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergey Nikiforov said that Zelensky had not dismissed Zaluzhny.

However, speculation about Zaluzhny’s future continues to swirl in the Ukrainian media and on social networks. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, citing high-ranking sources in Kiev, that Zaluzhny would stay in office for a while but a decision on his dismissal had already been made.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that there are a lot of questions about the reports on Zaluzhny’s dismissal but it is obvious that "things are not going well" for the Kiev regime. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the situation around Zaluzhny vividly reflected that Ukraine's statehood was in shambles.

UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Armenia sees India, France as its key partners in defense sphere — defense minister
According to the minister Suren Papikyan, the diversification process is irreversible
Read more
Zaluzhny's fate to be decided by US, not Zelensky, former Ukrainian PM says
According to Nikolay Azarov, Valery Zaluzhny keeps in contact with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all those who actually do the military planning in Ukraine and send weapons to it
Read more
EU ratchets up pressure on Hungary amid fear of Russia clash after victory over Kiev — WSJ
"Behind those threats is growing concern in European capitals that Russian success in Ukraine could directly imperil the continent’s security," the WSJ article reads
Read more
BRICS countries back Russia's plans as chair of organization at Sherpa meeting — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that fruitful and constructive discussions were held on a range of topics within the "three baskets" of cooperation in BRICS: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian ties
Read more
Russia lodges protest about Estonia’s plans to rebury Soviet servicemen — Foreign Ministry
"This act will certainly get a response," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Read more
Ukrainian draft evaders disguise themselves as animals in a bid to flee country
There are numerous offers on Ukrainian online markets for silicone masks of elderly people that are supposed to "protect against draft commissioners"
Read more
US Senate to vote on border security, Ukraine package next week — majority leader
Chuck Schumer said that the full text of of the national security supplemental will be published by the end of this week
Read more
Five percent of LPR territory still not under republic’s control, says LPR leader
Leonid Pasechnik specified that the republic was ready for the planting season
Read more
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
Read more
In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA
"The case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Russian defense industry made real breakthrough during special military operation — Putin
"The workers of all the country’s defense enterprises have proven that they are worthy of our great ancestors," the head of state noted
Read more
UK to launch ballistic missile as part of nuclear sub trials — The Sun
It will be the first time since 2016
Read more
Iranian president vows tough response to any attempts to intimidate Tehran
"Iran often clarified that it will not initiate a war but will answer bullies firmly and authoritatively," Ebrahim Raisi cautioned
Read more
China seeks to develop stable relations with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin did not disclose whether a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden could take place any time soon
Read more
Hospital mortality among Russian servicemen taking part in special op drops to record low
According to Alexander Sergoventsev, this indicator "for the first time in the history of military medicine was less than half a percent"
Read more
Experts say Il-76 was shot down with Patriot missile — Investigative Committee
It was also established that the aircraft was attacked by two missiles from the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region of Ukraine
Read more
Production volumes in Russian defense sector growing steadily — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the defense industry plants were doing a tremendous amount of work in three shifts
Read more
Kiev ready to commit any crime to achieve self-serving goals — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister stated that "the Kiev authorities do not shy away from exterminating their own citizens"
Read more
Hezbollah to continue shelling Israel until ceasefire in Gaza — AP
The risk of a full-scale armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may reportedly become an inevitable consequence of the conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Basing US nuclear weapons in UK to further deep freeze on London-Moscow ties — news agency
According to the media, "the international community is expressing serious concern over the US plot to build up nuclear forces in Europe"
Read more
Ukraine needs new wave of mobilization to rotate troops — Kiev mayor
A general mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since then, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft age men cannot evade military service
Read more
EU aid falls short of what Kiev regime needs to reach its martial goals — Spain’s El Pais
According to the publication, the Russian army surpasses the Ukrainian armed forces in all areas and Ukraine’s national debt is rapidly growing
Read more
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
Read more
Turkey maintains sovereignty in relations with Russia despite Western pressure — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Anglo-Saxons "are trying to force Turkey, to the detriment of its interests, if not to completely interrupt, at least to minimize interaction" with Russia
Read more
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
A future bomber is believed to incorporate all the latest achievements in the stealth technology, making the plane invisible to radars
Read more
Five more African countries join Proliferation Security Initiative
The number of African members in the initiative has grown to 11
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses totaled as many as 45 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system
Read more
Iran's spiritual leader orders to avoid direct military confrontation with US — newspaper
According to the sources, Iran's armed forces have been put "on the highest alert," ballistic missiles have been deployed along the border with Iraq, and air defense systems have been activated
Read more
Australian court decision not affecting Rusal’s operations — company
Accoridng to the company’s spokesperson, it has 28 days to file an appeal
Read more
EU money will go to support bankrupt Ukrainian state — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained that according to a number of Western experts, "the Ukrainian economy is connected to a life-support machine"
Read more
EU’s decision on Ukraine financing guarantees sensible spending — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that the European funds due to Hungary would not be used to finance Ukraine
Read more
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
Read more
Ecuador decides to transfer Russian military equipment to US under pressure — diplomat
On January 10, the country's president, Daniel Noboa, said that Ecuador would transfer Russian-made and Ukrainian-made equipment to the United States in exchange for new equipment worth $200 million
Read more
Israel asks Russia to take efforts to liberate hostages from Hamas — Ambassador
It is noted that the Russian Federation has influence and ability to exert those efforts and to resolve this issue successfully
Read more
World not getting rid of dependence on oil and gas any time soon — Putin
Hydrocarbon energy should be made better by finding a way to make it as pure as possible, the head of state noted
Read more
Deputy OSCE envoy points to persecution of Russian speakers in Baltic States, Ukraine
Alexander Volgarev noted that national radicals and right-wing extremists, with the support of political elites, were waging a "war" on monuments dedicated to Soviet liberators
Read more
Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op
One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, Denis Lysogorsky noted
Read more
Putin, General Staff discuss drones-related problems
The President noted that from his daily contacts with the soldiers, who fight at the front line, he drew a conclusion about the importance of drones
Read more
Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 2nd
Read more
Ukraine’s artillery shelling attacks on Kherson Region decrease — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, Ukraine is extensively using drones of various types
Read more
Nearly 20 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours
In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 18 grenades at the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok
Read more
FACTBOX: European Union's military aid to Ukraine
Shipments from some European Union member-states began back in 2014, following the coup in Kiev
Read more
Vast majority of Russians want to help Donbass, Putin convinced
The Russian leader also expressed confidence that both Crimeans and all of Russia wanted Crimea's return to the Motherland
Read more
Vast majority of Russians stand by their army, this is basis for success, Putin says
The Russian leader also noted the contribution of medics and volunteers
Read more
Ukrainian forces turned into terrorist organization, fire at civilians, medics — Putin
"The thing that you know as the Ukrainian armed forces has surely turned into some kind of terrorist organization, they shoot at ambulance vehicles," the Russian president noted
Read more
Putin moved by stories of wounded soldiers eager to rejoin units, comrades on frontline
The President noted that doctors, and neurosurgeons in particular, have a very difficult job
Read more
Achieving self-sufficiency crucial for sovereignty — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia will turn into a decrepit and worthless country unless it defends its own people
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine 'a good deal' for the US — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General underscored that "most of the money" that Washington allocates for Kiev, is being invested in the US defense industry, which makes it "stronger"
Read more
US should be ready to deter both Russia and China over next decade — official
US National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby told that Russia has been demonstrating "destabilizing behavior"
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Read more
Polet can make up to 8 Angara-A5 rockets per year — CEO
The first launch of the Angara-A5 from the Vostochny spaceport could take place in early April
Read more
Sandu keeping Moldovans from voting in Russian presidential election — Dodon
Russia requested last November that polling stations for the Russian presidential election be opened in Moldova, where more than 200,000 Russian citizens live
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat hails Budapest’s ‘major triumph’ at EU summit
"Hungary's participation in collective decision-making led to the formation of a control mechanism that guarantees that the funds are spent as per agreement, with the European Commission reporting annually to the European Council," Peter Szijjarto noted
Read more
Releasing to Kiev bodies of POWs from downed Il-76 is investigation’s competence — Kremlin
"During the investigation, of course, all procedures are determined by the investigative authorities," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Austria’s opposition slams decision to allocate 50 bln euro to Kiev as act of betrayal
Herbert Kickl vowed that if his party came to power after this fall’s parliamentary elections Austria would stop allocating money to Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Lantset drones a 'nightmare' for Polish-made Krab artillery — website
According to the article, a total of 23 artillery systems have been destroyed and 4 have been damaged since the beginning of the armed conflict
Read more
Iran’s intelligence ministry says Mossad agents in 28 countries exposed
The ministry also gained "data on secret military facilities, weapons factories, and strategic civilian infrastructure" in Israel
Read more
Second time's the charm: EU approves 50 bln euros in aid to Ukraine
The EU will annually approve budget payments to Ukraine as part of a support program
Read more
OSCE leadership conceals Kiev’s crimes against Russian civilians
Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Volgarev said the organization and its institutions showed same approaches since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Read more
US well briefed on details of Zelensky-Zaluzhny conversations in Kiev — Russian diplomat
Her statement comes in the wake of a Washington Post report about Zaluzhny telling Zelensky that the situation on the battlefield would hardly improve whether or not the president sacks the general
Read more
Moldova will not allow Russia organize presidential election vote in Transnistria
Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu said the government may also prohibit the vote on the territory of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau
Read more
Russian ambassador blasts US accusations about forced deportation of Ukrainian children
Anatoly Antonov noted that the US authorities have their own self-serving motives, since they regard Ukraine "as a hub for international adoptions of children"
Read more
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Read more
Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense
Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024
Read more
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
Read more
Russian defense industry creates over 520,000 new jobs in 18 months — Putin
People taking these positions are working very intensively, "in two, and on certain sites in three shifts," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Russia’s Lancet drone destroys Starlink terminal in Kherson area — governor
Servicemen of the battlegroup Dnepr also destroyed or hit three tanks, an armored fighting vehicle and three artillery positions
Read more
Russia makes top three countries boasting digital competences — PM
The average level of exploiting AI technologies in the area of economy and public management in Russia increased 1.5-fold over the past two years, Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Russia says its forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy’s losses amounted to more than 290 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and one US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit
Read more
EU’s ultimatum to Orban: support aid to Ukraine or lose voting rights
According to the newspaper, it was essential for the EU to settle the matter unanimously to prevent a dangerous precedent of a potential split in the EU
Read more
Russia’s GigaChat, Western ChatGPT reflect divergent worldviews — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that "it is important to use those models that correspond to our own national interest"
Read more
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
Read more
Russia sold billions of dollars' worth of weaponry abroad last year — Putin
"The Pantsir systems are in great demand. I must say that they are very popular on the international arms markets," the head of state noted
Read more
US divides terrorism into good, bad, Iranian senior diplomat says
SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on January 31
Read more
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
Read more
LPR in Donbass braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Kiev’s draconian mobilization
Human Rights Commissioner Viktoriya Serdyukova stressed that in the LPR, just as anywhere in Russia, the observance of human rights and freedoms is guaranteed
Read more
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
Read more
Battlefield success depends on who adapts faster — Putin
According to the Russian leader, victory will be had by those who not only adapt quickly to the means employed by the enemy, but also "produce their own, more effective capabilities"
Read more
Several EU states opposed agricultural imports from Ukraine at summit in Brussels — Orban
Belgian farmers who held protests in Brussels also called for an embargo on supplies from Ukraine
Read more
UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia
The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction
Read more
BRICS will try to remove financial cooperation from Western influence — Russia's Sherpa
Sergey Ryabkov noted that it is difficult and unnecessary to act rashly in this area
Read more
Tretyakov Gallery to open exhibition in Beijing this fall — museum director
The exhibition will comprise about 70 Russian paintings from the Gallery’s priceless collection
Read more
Russian authorities, arms makers do everything to support special op fighters — Putin
The Russian leader specified that there are currently 6,000 enterprises employing 3.5 million people in the military-industrial complex
Read more
Houthis say 600,000 mobilized fighters undergo 3-week crash courses
Abdel Malek al-Houthi stressed that "training and qualification enhancement activities" for the Ansar Allah personnel were "very important and will be expanded"
Read more
Australian court dismisses Rusal action for supplies of raw materials
"Rio Tinto and QAL plan to continue to operate on this basis for as long as the sanctions continue," Rio Tinto spokesperson said
Read more
No response from other countries to Russia’s proposal for probe into Il-76 crash — Kremlin
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Western countries might not be interested in an investigation for fear it "would point back at them"
Read more
Time working for Russia in Ukrainian conflict, Hungary’s Orban says
The minister admitted that he was unable to change the minds of other EU leaders
Read more
Almaz-Antey to showcase drone computer module at NAIS show
The company will also present technological solutions to create and integrate special drone nests into the security system of interceptor drones that rapidly and effectively counter airspace violators
Read more
Weapons production in Russia continues at high pace to meet country’s needs, Putin says
The Russian president stressed that it was defense industry workers who were making such achievements possible
Read more
Russia respects BRICS countries' ideas on Ukraine settlement — MFA
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov remarked that the West continued to deny the reasons and motives for starting the special military operation
Read more
Spy planes from NATO countries were near Crimea before Ukrainian attack — Flightradar24
Two hours before the air alert a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, a UK Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint and an Italian Air Force E-550A flew over Romania near the Black Sea coast
Read more
Russia to sign new defense contracts to replenish stocks — Putin
The head of state noted that defense industry enterprises have increased the output of civilian products by 27% over a year and a half, stressing that they did so "while having to supply arms to the frontline"
Read more
Ukrainian army unlikely to defeat Russia with Western weapons, US expert says
Mark Episkopos added that more weapons supplies "risk putting Kiev and its Western partners in an even more precarious military position"
Read more
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
Read more
Kiev official highlights 'highly pressing' need for air defenses in call with Biden aide
The Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly pointed to its shortage of air defense systems, asking the West for such weapons
Read more
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Read more
Reshuffle in Tbilisi as Georgian cabinet and ruling party heads swap positions
According to the media, the decision was made at a meeting of the ruling party's political council on January 24
Read more
Russian forces deliver 127 strikes on Ukrainian plants, arsenals, airfields last month
According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, in order to prevent its own defenses from crumbling, the Kiev regime is tossing its remaining reserves into battle, while urgently conducting a draconian forced mobilization drive
Read more
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Read more
Defense enterprises developing new aircraft to upgrade existing training vehicles — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister stressed that it is necessary to provide the personnel with high-quality initial training at universities
Read more