Israeli president accuses media of mindlessly heeding Palestinian claims

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied his country’s involvement in the deadly attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, blaming the media for mindlessly believing Palestinian statements on the issue.

"An Islamic Jihad missile has killed many Palestinians at a Gazan hospital - a place where lives should be saved. Shame on the media who swallow the lies of Hamas and Islamic Jihad - broadcasting a 21st century blood libel around the globe. Shame on the vile terrorists in Gaza who wilfully spill the blood of the innocent," the president wrote on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

He expressed an opinion that his country was the good side in this conflict, and everyone should join it.

"Never before has the choice been clearer. Israel is standing against an enemy made of pure evil. If you stand for humanity - for the value of all human life - you stand with Israel," he added.

Arab media reported that several powerful blasts rocked central districts of Gaza on Tuesday, dealing major damage to a local hospital building. The Al Hadath television attributed the explosions to an air strike delivered by Israel’s Air Force. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said with reference to "intelligence from multiple sources" that "Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza." According to Al Arabiya’s latest casualty report, the number of those killed and injured in the tragedy has exceeded 800.