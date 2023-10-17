Hamas committing 'double war crime,' Netanyahu asserts

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas is committing a "double war crime" by attacking civilians and using them as human shields, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is visiting Israel, Netanyahu said that the radical group is committing a "double war crime" by targeting Israeli civilians and using their own civilians as cover. According to him, Hamas is "murdering civilians with unprecedented savagery" and "preventing them often at gunpoint" from leaving.

"Hamas wants to keep them there as a human shield and prevent the people from leaving and getting out of harm’s way," the Israeli prime minister added.