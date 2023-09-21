Commander of Azerbaijani military involved in death of Russian peacekeepers suspended

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The commander of the Azerbaijani corps, whose servicemen are responsible for the death of Russian peacekeepers, has been suspended from his duties, the first suspects have been detained, a source in the Russian security agency told reporters.

"The commander of the Azerbaijani armed forces corps, whose subordinates are guilty of the death of servicemen from the Russian peacekeeping contingent, has been suspended from his duties. The first suspects in the crime have been detained," the source said

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 20 that a car carrying Russian peacekeepers came under fire in Nagorno-Karabakh as they were returning from an observation post. All those in the vehicle were killed.

In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev apologized and expressed his deep condolences over the tragic death of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. He promised that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.