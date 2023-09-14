Borrell says leaders of Serbia, Kosovo make no progress at talks in Brussels

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti made no progress at the EU-mediated talks in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"Today, I tried with Prime Minister Kurti and President Vucic to find solutions and a way forward based on our proposal. We tried hard, but unfortunately, it was not possible to bridge the differences today," he said.

In addition, Borrel pointed out that "there was no progress on de-escalation of tensions in the north of Kosovo."

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars began drafting the community’s charter document only to then suspend the process.