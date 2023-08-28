Serbian party comes up with initiative to join BRICS

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. Serbia’s Movement of Socialists, which was founded by chief of the Serbian Security and Information Agency Aleksandar Vulin, has submitted to the national parliament an initiative to apply for BRICS membership.

"Today, lawmakers with the Movement of Socialists, a party founded by Aleksandar Vulin, came out with an initiative to adopt a resolution on Serbia’s accession to BRICS," the party said in a press statement posted on its website.

"The lack of an open social dialogue, imposing integration into the European Union as a ready-made decision and the only possible way, as well as the Brussels administration’s hypocrisy, never-stopping political blackmailing and demands that we cede part of the state’s territory have led to a situation when Serbian citizens have finally realized that they are victims of the collective West’s well-orchestrated manipulation. As a result, nearly two thirds of citizens consider Serbia’s membership in BRICS as the best and most acceptable integration option, which offers better long-term perspective for rapid and qualitative economic development," the party said.

President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,) Milorad Dodik said earlier in the day that Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) should join BRICS and not wait for more inarticulate demands from the EU regarding the issue of admission to the community

BRICS’ latest summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, the leaders of the member countries decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become BRICS members starting from January 1, 2024.