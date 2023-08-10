Asia-Pacific nations open to NATO’s expansion into region — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Some Asia-Pacific nations are willing to facilitate NATO’s expansion into the region, Yevgeny Zagainov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), told an online briefing.

"A number of Asia-Pacific countries are ready to facilitate the promotion of NATO’s Euro-Atlantic agenda. This is why it’s important to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the situation," he pointed out.

"As for who these 'trojan horses' in the region are, we are naturally primarily talking about countries such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea," Zagainov specified.