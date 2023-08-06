Algeria rejects military intervention in Niger — president

RABAT, August 6. /TASS/. Algeria is against any potential military intervention in the Republic of Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted following the July 26 coup, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in an interview with national television.

"Threatening with military intervention in Niger is a direct threat to Algeria and we completely and absolutely reject it," he said.

"Problems should be resolved peacefully," the Algerian head of state noted speaking about the situation unfolding in Niger. "A coup [in Niger] took place. And we confirmed that we support constitutional order. And it is necessary to return to this order. We are ready to help them," he added.

On August 4, the participants of the 3-day emergency meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) top military leadership in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja adopted a plan of possible military intervention in Niger.

Algeria and Niger share a land border of over 950 kilometers.