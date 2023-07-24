North Korea fired two ballistic missiles — Kyodo

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Monday, the Kyodo news service reported, citing Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.

The missiles were fired toward the Sea of Japan, the report said.

NHK television reported earlier that a missile fired by North Korea on Monday had probably fallen outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

There have been no reports of damage in connection with the incidents.

Japanese patrol ships urged vessels in the area to stay away from the missile’s debris and contact officials immediately if they spot the fragments.

This was the 14th launch since the start of this year. North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on July 19. Reuters reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, that the first missile flew 550 km and the second 600 km. The maximum altitude of their flight was 50 km.