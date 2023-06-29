Colombia to express protest to Russia after its nationals were wounded in Kramatorsk

BUENOS AIRES, June 29. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday instructed the country’s foreign ministry to express protest to Russia after three Colombian nationals were wounded as a result of a strike on Kramatorsk.

"The foreign ministry must issue a diplomatic note of protest. We expect that Sergio, Hector, and Catalina to return home safe and sound," he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to the Infobae news portal, former adviser to the Colombian president Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad, and journalist Catalina Gomez went to Kramatorsk after a book fair in Kiev. They received minor wounds.

In response to Kiev’s accusations of the deaths of civilians after Russia’s rocket strike on Kramatorsk, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia never targets civilian infrastructure.