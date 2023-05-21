US, South Korea, Japan discuss North Korea's nuclear program — White House

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed trilateral cooperation, including ways to counter North Korea’s ‘nuclear and missile threats’, the White House said on Sunday.

"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea in Hiroshima, Japan. He commended Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon on their courageous work to improve their bilateral ties, noting that our trilateral partnership and the Indo-Pacific are stronger because of their efforts. The leaders discussed how to take their trilateral cooperation to new heights, including with new coordination in the face of the DPRK’s illicit nuclear and missile threats, on economic security, and on their respective Indo-Pacific Strategies," the statement said. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Reuters quoted a US official as saying that Joe Biden has invited his counterparts to the next trilateral meeting in Washington. The previous summit in this format was held last November in Cambodia.