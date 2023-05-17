Chinese special representative for Eurasian affairs arrives in Ukraine — agency

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui has arrived in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

It is so far unclear if the diplomat will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the news outlet said.

Agence France-Presse reported that Li would make a trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 16-17. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced that the Chinese special envoy would also visit Russia, Germany, Poland and France for consultations on ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. The Chinese diplomat specified that Beijing was keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine, seeking to actively participate in the process of achieving a peaceful settlement.