Turkish Interior Minister Soylu accuses US of meddling in Turkey’s presidential election

ISTANBUL, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has once again accused the US government of attempts to interfere in his country’s presidential election this month, Turkey’s Star daily reported on Friday.

According to the daily, the statement by Turkey’s top cop followed the announcement that Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince would be dropping out of the country’s tightly contested presidential race.

"The United States regularly interferes in elections in Turkey, resorting to various methods, including through the use of so-called tape conspiracies [fabricated videos]. What has Muharrem Ince done to them? They have no shame at all," the newspaper quoted Soylu as saying.

According to Soylu, "US President Joe Biden stands" behind all such actions aimed against Turkey.

"It’s he who claims that if they failed [to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] by means of a coup, then they will do it by meddling in the electoral process," the Turkish minister emphasized.

Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince, head of the Homeland Party, said on May 11 that he was withdrawing from the race. Ince cited inappropriate and unnecessary pressure that was being put on him through various provocations, accusations and disinformation as the reason behind his decision to withdraw his candidacy.

This move leaves three politicians in the running for president of Turkey. They are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the Republican People’s Party, and ATA Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan. Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14.