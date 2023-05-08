Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with US’ Sullivan in Riyadh — report

DUBAI, May 8. /TASS/. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held negotiations with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who visited Riyadh Sunday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince and the White House representative "discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them." The sides also discussed some aspects of international and regional agendas. Sullivan was accompanies by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein.

Earlier, Axios reported citing its sources that Sullivan plans to discuss a major joint infrastructure project with colleagues from India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Riyadh, which will connect these countries with a network of railroads and maritime routes. This is one of the key Middle Eastern initiatives of the White House, which is concerned over China’s growing influence in the region, the report says. The joint plans were conceived within the I2U2 group, which includes Israel, India the UAE and the US.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plan to make separate visits to Saudi Arabia. According to the agency, Blinken plans to visit Saudi Arabia in June. Bloomberg’s sources claim that the main topic of these visits will be supply chains, development of transport infrastructure and oil extraction in the region.