Chinese diplomat calls for caution against CIA cyber attack, color revolution activities

BEIJING, May 4. /TASS/. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the global community on Thursday to stay on high alert against intensified activities by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that she said have caused cyber attacks and color revolutions.

Commenting on a joint report by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center of China and 360 Total Security, Mao Ning said, "The CIA has <…> secretly conducted `Peaceful Evolution’ and `Color Revolution’ around the world. The Agency has provided encrypted network communication services, <…> and on-site command communication tools for demonstrations to conflicting parties, <…> and carried out espionage activities."

Earlier, China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and 360 Total Security, a provider of Internet and mobile security products, published a report on the CIA’s cyber attack activities. According to it, US intelligence contributed to carrying out cyber attacks on other countries and was involved in work to organize color revolutions using Internet technology across the world. The CIA was behind the color revolutions in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine, as well as in the Middle East and Taiwan, the report says. The United States also tried to "fuel similar political upheaval" in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Lebanon and Myanmar.