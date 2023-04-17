China poised to boost strategic partnership with Russia, diplomat says

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. Beijing is poised to cooperate with Moscow to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and boost their strategic partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"China is ready to work with Russia to fully implement the important agreements that were reached by the two countries’ leaders, and facilitate [our] comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between the two nations in a new era," he pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu held a meeting on Sunday, only weeks after the high-level Russian-Chinese consultations that took place during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow on March 20-22. On the first day, Putin and Xi held a one-on-one conversation that lasted four-and-a-half hours, while the next day the leaders spent about six hours in negotiations at the Kremlin, which also involved officials from both countries. Two joint statements were signed as a result of Xi’s visit.