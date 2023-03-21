Japanese PM goes on visit to Ukraine — diplomat

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the G7, has gone on a visit to Ukraine, a Japanese diplomat told a TASS correspondent on Tuesday, without giving any details of the trip.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kishida during his speech in Kiev will condemn Russia, express solidarity with Ukraine, confirm Tokyo’s support, as well as point to determination to "support the international rules-based order."

The visit was prepared with information security in mind, and Tokyo, contrary to the accepted procedure, did not announce the trip. Kishida arrived in Poland (from where he headed to Ukraine) on a charter flight from India, where he was on an official visit. According to his official schedule, he was expected to leave India late on March 21.

This was Kishida’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation. He was the last G7 leader to visit the country. Kishida is accompanied by Japanese National Security Council Secretary Takeo Akiba and Foreign Ministry officials.