Antigen composition of coronavirus jab should be updated every 9-10 months — developer

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Coronavirus is constantly changing and is capable of evading immune protection so the vaccine’s antigen composition should be updated every 9-10 months, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Friday.

"This virus is changing immensely and that is why its antigen composition <…> which forms the crown of this virus, is also constantly changing in order to evade immune attack on the part of the host’s immune system, in this case, a human being. So, as experience shows, once every 9-10 months it is necessary to accordingly update the antigen composition of the vaccine used to protect the population," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, Gintsburg said that scientists had begun developing a new COVID vaccine, which will include protection against the XBB and XBB.1.5 subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus strain, nicknamed Kraken.

On December 31, the Russian government approved amendments allowing, if necessary, to swiftly update the strain composition of vaccines against coronavirus. According to the document, it is necessary to submit the results of pre-clinical trials of a jab’s efficacy and safety as well as the assessment results of the new vaccine variant’s reactogenicity and immunogenicity on at least 50 healthy volunteers, which may be obtained without the approval of a clinical trials protocol.