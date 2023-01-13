Czechs to have eight contenders to choose from for next president

PRAGUE, January 13. /TASS/. Czech voters will determine on January 13 and 14, which of eight presidential candidates will occupy the top post for the next five years and succeed Milos Zeman. The incumbent leader, according to the constitution, cannot seek re-election after his second five-year term as head of state expires on March 8.

Among the main contenders for the presidential seat are ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, army general and former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel and former rector of Mendel University in Brno Danuse Nerudova. According to polls conducted over the past two months, each of them has the support of an average of 26% to 27% voters. The other five candidates will be able to receive from 1% to a maximum of 7% of the vote.

Each of the presidential candidates, if elected as head of state, intends to strengthen the Central European nation’s international position, its economic, scientific, technical, and defense potential, and promote the development and expansion of social programs. They highlight the importance of the Czech Republic's membership in the EU and NATO, condemn Russia's special operation on Ukrainian territory and express support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, without questioning the need to provide it with comprehensive assistance.

Third general presidential election

The upcoming elections, which will last two days, will be the third direct and general election of a head of state in Czech history. They were first held in this format in 2013. Before that, the president was elected by parliament.

About 8.3 million voters in the Czech Republic, whose population is about 10.6 million people, may take part in the elections. There will be 14,857 polling stations nationwide.

President’s functions

The Czech Republic is a parliamentary republic, and the president performs representative functions. He represents the state on the international stage and is the supreme commander-in-chief. The government holds executive power.

However, the cabinet cannot appoint ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions to international organizations without the consent of the head of state. The president and prime minister periodically consult on crucial issues.

In 2018, when the Czech Republic held its previous presidential election, it took two rounds to determine the winner. Zeman won 38.56% of the vote in the first round, and in the second round he received 51.36% of the votes.