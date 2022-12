KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Air raid sirens went off in some regions of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, according to the official air raid resource.

Air raid sirens are sounding in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kirovograd, Nikolayev and Cherkasy regions.

Ukrainian media outlets earlier reported explosions in the cities of Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy and Kharkov.