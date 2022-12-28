Air raid sirens sound in several Ukrainian regions

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Air raid sirens went off in several Ukrainian regions late on Wednesday, according to the official air raid resource.

Air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkov and Cherkasy regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region. Explosions were heard in the cities of Dnepr, Sumy and Kharkov.

Ukrainian media outlets and local authorities earlier reported blasts in the cities of Krivoy Rog and Kharkov.