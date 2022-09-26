DPR says several civilians were killed in Krasny Liman in shelling by Ukrainian forces

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. The people’s militia of the DPR on Monday said several civilians were killed in Krasny Liman in artillery shelling by Ukrainian forces.

"Krasny Liman was again subjected to artillery fire by the armed forces of Ukraine. Artillery shells hit a grocery store and a car, killing civilians in Krasny Liman," the militia said in a statement on Telegram.

The agency didn’t specify the exact number of casualties.

On September 25, the head of the DPR commented on the situation on the line of engagement in the Krasny Liman area, calling this area one of the most difficult these days. According to him, the enemy doesn’t give up trying to break through the defenses of the allied troops in the area of this settlement.