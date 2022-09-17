Kiev troops shell Donetsk, Yasinovataya using large-caliber artillery — DPR

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the cities of Donetsk and Yasinovataya late on Saturday, using large-caliber artillery weapons, the Donetsk Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

According to the mission’s report, at around 23:22, Kiev forces fired four 155mm artillery shells, supplied by NATO, towards Donetsk’s Kievsky district.

Furthermore, at 23:45, the Ukrainian troops fired three 152mm projectiles towards the city of Yasinovataya north of Donetsk.