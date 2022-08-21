Ukrainian military’s shelling leaves civilian wounded in DPR’s Dokuchayevsk

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling left a civilian wounded in the Beryozovoye settlement, part of the city of Dokuchayevsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement.

"A man born in 1972 suffered wounds in the Beryozovoye settlement (part of the Dokuchayevsk city administration's zone of responsibility). The Ukrainian military’s shelling left a total of 17 civilians wounded on August 21," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired five 152 mm munitions at the Beryozovoye settlement.