SEVASTOPOL, August 22. /TASS/. Air defense systems have deflected strikes in the vicinity of Kazachya Bay and Cape Khersones in Sevastopol, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"The air defense systems went off in Kazachka and in the vicinity of Cape Khersones," he wrote.

Earlier, the governor reported that on Sunday, Ukraine’s armed forces attempted to strike Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol with the air defense systems deflecting the attack.