Two explosions heard in Melitopol

MELITOPOL, August 20. /TASS/. Two powerful explosions were heard in Melitopol on Saturday night, TASS reports from the scene.

"As a result of the work of Russia’s air defense systems in the Melitopol area, two missiles fired by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at civilian infrastructure and residential areas of the city were shot down," member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He clarified to TASS that, according to preliminary information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have shelled the city using HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.