Ships with Ukrainian grain going to countries not facing famine — Russian envoy

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. Vessels with grain on board sailing from Ukrainian ports are going to countries not threatened by famine, Russian envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Of the 21 ships with grain on board that left Ukrainian ports recently, only 1 headed for Africa. The rest went to countries not threatened by famine," the envoy wrote.

"How does that correlate with propagandistic narratives circulated before the agreement on safe passage of ships was reached?" he added.

The package of documents called to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed on June 22 in Istanbul.