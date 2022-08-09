FBI searches Trump’s estate for over nine hours — TV channel

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. The FBI’s search of ex-US President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida lasted approximately since 9:00 am (16:00 Moscow time on Monday) until 18:30 (01:30 Moscow time on Tuesday), the NewsNation TV channel reported citing sources familiar with the situation.

The TV channel also reported that Trump’s three attorneys were present during the search. According to its information, the FBI was looking for specific documents that were retrieved from Trump’s safe.

Earlier, the former president said that the FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate. He did not say what the search was related to but noted that they opened his safe.

In January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requested Trump to turn in 15 boxes with documents related to the operations of the presidential office he took to his estate from the White House. US media outlets suggest that the search was related to some classified paperwork in Trump’s possession.