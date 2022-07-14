Ukrainian shelling kills two, leaves 14 wounded in DPR in past day

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed two civilians and left another 14 wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Thursday.

"A total of 16 civilian casualties from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks were reported on July 14, 2022, with two dead and 14 wounded," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired over 400 munitions, including Uragan and Grad missiles, as of 10:00 pm on Thursday.