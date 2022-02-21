Macron speaks about changes in US stance on European security — Putin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a telephone conversation that changes were seen in the US stance on the European security, without specifying them, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday.

Putin spoke in comments on a speech by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who had mentioned in his report the talks with the West on security guarantees and the situation around Ukraine.

"Yesterday we spoke twice with the French president. When it was already night, today we can say, until 2am," the Russian leader said. "He assures that there are certain changes in the American position. But, regretfully, he failed to answer the question what exactly," Putin added.