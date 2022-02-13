US open to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions, hostile intent, Blinken says

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. The United States is open to dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions and does not have any hostile intent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Honolulu on Saturday.

"We have no hostile intent for the DPRK, we remain open to dialogue without preconditions if Pyongyang chooses that path," the US top diplomat said.

That said, he added that North Korea may undertake further provocations such as Pyongang’s missile launches. "I think it is clear to all of us that the DPRK is in a phase of provocation," he asserted, noting that he didn’t rule out that North Korea may undertake further provocative actions against the background of the events in other parts of the world, including Ukraine.