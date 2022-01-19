EU threatens massive anti-Russian sanctions if ‘situation in Ukraine deteriorates’

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. The EU will impose massive sanctions against Russia in coordination with its partners, "should the situation in Ukraine deteriorate," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Wednesday.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with Ukraine. If the situation deteriorates, we will come with massive sanctions, coordinated with partners," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, she added that the EU supports dialogue with Russia.

"We support dialogue with Russia but do not accept attempts to divide Europe into spheres of influence," she noted.