Russia expects Belarusian border crisis to be resolved via dialogue with Minsk — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia expects that all interested sides will exert efforts to resolve the crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border via dialogue with Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock Tuesday.

"We also discussed the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border. We hope that all interested sides will exert efforts to resolve this crisis via dialogue with Belarusian authorities," he said.

Lavrov added that the Russian side also informed about the engagement of the CSTO peacekeeping potential for stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan.

The crisis at the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have been congregating to since the beginning of 2021, escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side, with some of them attempting to enter into Poland, breaking the barbed wire fence.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberately escalating the crisis. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the crisis was caused by Western states, whose actions force people to flee from war.