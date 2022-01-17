Success of Belarus’ new Constitution depends on how discussion is organized — expert

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The results of the referendum on amendments to Belarus’ new Constitution and the further stabilizing role of the new fundamental law will depend on what extent the country’s population is involved in discussing the draft, the board chairman of the Foundation for Support and Development of the Valdai Discussion Club, Andrey Bystritsky, told TASS.

"For the time being it is just a draft. Its discussion is ahead. And it is very important to understand how this discussion will proceed. To what extent will it be able to unite society for the sake of the nation’s constructive development?" Bystritsky said. "The essence of changes to the Constitution is to let Belarusian society, which has undergone considerable transformation in recent years, unite, to develop self-awareness as a modern political nation, to build a sensible system of governance, and to let the people feel they have a say in running the country."

Bystritsky believes that the outcome of the forthcoming referendum is hard to predict at the moment. The results will depend on whether large enough groups of the population will be involved in discussing the constitutional amendments.

"Belarusian society is very diversified. It is an intellectually developed and enlightened country. There are many well-educated young people. It has many ties with Western Europe. The discussion on a future Constitution will not be an easy one. But it will certainly put on hold for a while the debate about the current authorities and Belarusian society these authorities govern. Possibly, some consensus will be achieved," the expert said.

The way he sees it, the successful functioning of the Belarusian state after the amendments to the Constitution will depend on the creation of new bodies of power. These institutions will be obliged to ensure the people’s better representation in the bodies of power and to establish a dialogue between the authorities and society.

Draft constitution

A draft of amendments to the Belarusian Constitution was made public for a nationwide discussion on December 27.

About half of the Constitution’s articles are to be revised. The presidential form of government is to be preserved and the functions and powers of the head of state, parliament, and government are to be specified. The Cabinet of Ministers will enjoy broader powers and become more independent in making decisions. The All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, originally created as a special form of government by the people, will be turned into a constitutional body and given more functions. It is expected that a referendum on the revised version of the fundamental law will take place at the end of February 2022.