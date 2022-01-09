Over 2,200 people sought medical assistance amid riots in Kazakhstan - TV channel

NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. Over 2,200 people have sought medical assistance in Kazakhstan for wounds and injuries as a result of massive unrest in the country, Khabar 24 TV channel said on Sunday referring to data from the health ministry.

The ministry specifies that the overall number of those injured has amounted to 2,265 people since the riots began. The largest number of the people injured during unrest is in Almaty - 1,100 people. Presently, 719 people are in hospitals across Kazakhstan. As many as 83 of them are in a serious condition. Three underage persons are among the fatalities. The children’s ombudsperson in Kazakhstan, Aruzhan Sain, has confirmed the death of two teenagers, aged 11 and 15, as well as the death of a four-year-old girl.