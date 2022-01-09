US will also discuss with Russia issues not reflected in Moscow's draft documents

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. The United States is going to discuss with Russia not only the issues raised by Moscow, but also security issues that were not included in the Russian proposals, a high-ranking US administration official told reporters on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Russian-American security talks.

"We would have our own concerns to raise" he said adding that these issues "are not referenced in Russia's draft documents."

According to him, such discussion topics include invasion of the territory of neighboring states, interference in elections, use of chemical weapons, and violation of treaties on the proliferation of weapons.

Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva. Moscow will also discuss its concerns in the security sphere in Europe on January 12 at the Russia-NATO Council’s meeting in Brussels and at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.